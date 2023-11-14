Posted in: Dune: Spice Wars, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Shiro Games

Dune: Spice Wars Confirmed For Xbox Series X|S Release

Those who wish to play Dune: Spice Wars on Xbox Series X|S will have the chance as an official release is coming out later this month.

Article Summary Dune: Spice Wars is officially releasing on Xbox Series X|S on November 28, 2023.

All PC updates and DLC will be included in the Xbox release for immediate play.

Six major updates during Early Access have massively expanded gameplay features.

Select iconic Dune factions and engage in strategic warfare on the planet Arrakis.

Developer Shiro Games and publisher Funcom revealed this morning that they will officially release Dune: Spice Wars for Xbox Series X|S. A year ago, the two companies confirmed the game would be a part of Xbox Game Pass, but now we know it will be getting an official release for both consoles for those who wish to own it outright instead of playing it through the cloud gaming service. With an upgraded interface for controllers that will give you all the options of the PC game with a different access menu for easy access. What's more, all of the updates the game received for PC after it officially launched, as well as the DLC that has been released to date for the game, will all be included on the Xbox version at the start, bringing console players up to the same level as PC players to have them in equal footing across the board. We have more info about this version for you below, as the team will release it on November 28, 2023.

During its one year of Early Access, Dune: Spice Wars expanded massively through six major updates, adding multiple new playable factions, a slew of new features, balancing, quality of life, and a myriad of requests from the passionate community. Dune: Spice Wars combines the moment-to-moment excitement of real-time strategy with the long-term planning of 4X games, bringing together the best of two worlds. On Arrakis, the theater of war extends beyond the battlefield. Players can also dominate the flow of spice by mastering Landsraad politics, the economy, and spycraft. Select one of six iconic factions from the Dune universe, such as the Atreides, Harkonnen, or Fremen, leveraging their unique strengths. Play solo or with friends, be they allies or rivals, and discover who the unforgiving deserts of Arrakis claim first.

