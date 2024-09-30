Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Hasbro, Music, Soundtrack, Tabletop, Vinyl, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d

Dungeons & Dragons Announce 50th Anniversary Double Vinyl

Dungeons & Dragons will be getting a new double vinyl album later this Fall, designed to celebrate the game's 50th Anniversary

Article Summary D&D to celebrate 50th anniversary with a double vinyl album titled "Bardic Inspiration: A Musical Journey."

Album will feature 12 tracks inspired by iconic locations in the Forgotten Realms, ideal for fans and newcomers alike.

Renowned composer Michael Gatt leads the project, with a 40-person choir and unique global instruments included.

Physical release includes a 180g double vinyl with elaborate artwork and bespoke designs by TBWAChiatDay.

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have a new album on the way, as Dungeons & Dragons will be getting a 50th Anniversary double vinyl record later this year. The name of the album is Dungeons & Dragons– Bardic Inspiration: A Musical Journey Through the Forgotten Realms and it will be designed to give you a bit of inspiration of your own with music reflecting on the history of the game. While the musical content hasn't really been touched on in terms of genre, we expect this to be more akin to a game soundtrack like you've experienced in the past. The team has boasted of hiring a choir, which instantly made us think of Halo 3. The album will be released later this Fall for $50, as well as in Dolby Atmos and digital formats. We have more info below as we wait for the full details and sample tracks to arrive.

Dungeons & Dragons – Bardic Inspiration: A Musical Journey Through the Forgotten Realms

The album presents 12 original tracks created to evoke iconic locations within D&D's most famous setting, the Forgotten Realms. Each track serves as an aural homage to the rich lore and enchanting adventures that have defined D&D for half a century. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the Realms, this album invites you to be inspired by Dungeons & Dragons's iconic heroes, villains, cities, and dragons. The new album provides a sweeping tour of the Sword Coast that is sure to ignite listener imaginations.

Composer Michael Gatt, co-producer Jeremy Jarvis, and visual artistic director AJ Hanneld's real-life odyssey across the world bring unexpected instruments, otherworldly textures, and a spellbinding 40-person choir to the record. For listeners seeking a true collector's collectors' piece befitting five decades of D&D, the physical album release will feature an epic double vinyl (180g, gatefold) that boasts stunning artwork and bespoke designs by renowned agency TBWA\Chiat\Day.

