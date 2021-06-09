Dungeons & Dragons Announces Lambert House Pride Special

Dungeons & Dragons have teamed up with Penny Arcade for a Pride Special livestream game that will benefit the Lambert House. For this special episode, the C-Team will be taking on a very special mission, led by this session's DM Kate Welch. The crew who will be taking part in the show will be Trystan Falcone as Walnut Dankgrass the wood elf druid, Jeremy Crawford as Vi the gnome artificer, AJ Lamarque as Maddy Eval the human town crier, Omega Jones as Cymax Grimshaw the reborn satyr warlock, and Anthony Rapp as Vendrix the tiefling bard. In case you feel like showing your support for Pride Month as a D&D player, special Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering Pride t-shirts can be purchased here, with all proceeds going to the Lambert House. The show kicks off at 4pm PT today on D&D and Penny Arcade's Twitch channels. For those of you interested, here's more info on Lambert House.

Lambert House is an international leader in LGBTQ youth community building – the primary prevention strategy for the constellation of risks that disproportionately affects all LGBTQ youth. The risks we address include: social isolation, depression, suicide, alcohol and other drug use, HIV & other STDs, family conflict that can lead to homelessness and survival sex, and school failure. Lambert House provides LGBTQ youth with daily opportunities to make friends with other youth like themselves and with supportive adults. It is this connection with peers and adults that immediately makes life better for LGBTQ youth. Lambert House is where life gets better.

In addition to peers, more than 70 adult community members are available weekly as informal role models and mentors. These trained, long-term volunteers are consistently cited by Lambert House alumni as the most important part of their experience at Lambert House. Other socialization opportunities include community dinners five nights a week; facilitated social support groups weekly titled "Boys Who Like Boys," "No Man's Land," and "Transgender Youth;" several large, annual youth-led community dances, performance events, or social gatherings annually; outdoor recreation trips monthly; LGBT movies weekly; an LGBT Culture Series including sporting events and concerts; Art Night bi-weekly; and other ad-hoc youth-led activities such as writing groups, bicycle repair workshops, ESL classes, activist training, music groups, and theater improvisation. Lambert House is a long-time leader in programs led by youth for youth.