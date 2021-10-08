Dungeons & Dragons Just Added Old Spelljammer Content To Playtest

It looks like Dungeons & Dragons are finally working toward releasing content players have long-requested from Spelljammer. For those of you who have never played a campaign with Spelljammer content in it, the shortest way to describe it is "D&D in Space". There's a lot more to it, but it was basically the first time TSR dabbled in taking fantasy RPG gameplay into a sci-fi realm. The original run of the content didn't last a long time, compared to other adventures and expansions that have been added to the game. In fact, the entirety of its existence happened in 2nd Edition during the AD&D period, and was discontinued by TSR before Wizards of the Coast bought the company. There have been little hints to the content in each edition since, most recently in 5th Edition's Waterdeep: Dungeon Of The Mad Mage where an entire Spelljammer ship and a crew of Illithid are on one of the levels, but nothing substantial has been added in any form during their ownership.

Now it looks like we're finally going to be seeing something in the future as they have released new content today that shows promise! The crew behind Dungeons & Dragons released some new playtest content today for Unearthed Arcana which they are calling "Travelers of the Multiverse". The content is made up of a collection of races including the Astral Elf, Autognome, Giff, Hadozee, Plasmoid, and Thri-Kreen. All of which are from the Spelljammer series. The character choices have been upgraded for 5th Edition, but you'll only have them to play on paper as they have not been added to D&D Beyond yet. This is basically a chance for you to experiment with your character choices and see how well they play out.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go play a Giff Rogue. Yes… I'm playing a talking hippopotamus trying to use stealth.