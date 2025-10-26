Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Forgotten Realms: The Tenebrous Stone

Dungeons & Dragons Releases Forgotten Realms: The Tenebrous Stone

Forgotten Realms: The Tenebrous Stone is available on D&D Beyond for free right now ahead of the next Dungeons & Dragons expansion

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons releases Forgotten Realms: The Tenebrous Stone as a free digital adventure on D&D Beyond

The Tenebrous Stone is a prelude to Adventures in Faerûn and Heroes in Faerûn, launching November 11

Players investigate a cursed quarry in Helmsdale, battling undead and uncovering a sinister blight

Instant maps, encounter tools, and immersive features make running the adventure fast and engaging

Wizards of the Coast has released a new supplementary adventure for Dungeons & Dragons, as you can get your hands on Forgotten Realms: The Tenebrous Stone. This is a totally free release being published digitally via D&D Beyond, serving as a warm-up adventure of sorts to both Adventures in Faerûn and Heroes in Faerûn, both being released on November 11. This si your classic tale of some magic item causing havoc in the realms and its up to you and your adventuring party to head off and see what's making a ruckus and put an end to it. We have more details below as you can download it now with a D&DB account.

Forgotten Realms: The Tenebrous Stone

A dark relic has cursed the quarries of Helmsdale, threatening its workers and spreading dread across the region. In this adventure from Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn, your party must uncover the source of the blight and battle the Undead horrors that claw their way from the depths.

Quickplay maps help you skip the prep. You can set up a digital playspace to run the adventure with a single click, then jump straight into the action!

You can set up a digital playspace to run the adventure with a single click, then jump straight into the action! Encounter tools help you track the action. Track initiative, roll directly from stat blocks, and manage combat effortlessly with integrated encounter management tools.

Track initiative, roll directly from stat blocks, and manage combat effortlessly with integrated encounter management tools. Game Log does the record-keeping. Keep every roll, attack, and spell at your fingertips with an automatic Game Log that records the flow of battle.

Keep every roll, attack, and spell at your fingertips with an automatic Game Log that records the flow of battle. Immersive features make the adventure yours. Use Overlays, Stickers, Fog of War, and more to make the adventure come alive.

Dungeons & Dragons – Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn

The most expansive take on the Forgotten Realms in Dungeons & Dragons history, Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn has everything Dungeon Masters need to tackle this timeless fantasy setting, complete with new stories, lore, locations, and encounters – all in one place.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!