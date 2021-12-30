Dungeons & Dragons To Debut Champions Of The Realm In January

Wizards of the Coast has partnered up with RealmSmith and Lost Odyssey for a special Dungeons & Dragons streaming event called Champions Of The Realm. This is a special seven-episode series that will be airing on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel every Wednesday night starting on January 5th, 2022. The entire series has been pre-recorded, so no livestreaming, but you're getting one of the most interesting competitions you can have within the context of Dungeons & Dragons. Several gaming celebrities will be fighting each other in a tournament-style game that will be presented with all the competition and flare of a UFC cage fight. The match will be DM's/refereed by Jason Azevedo of Into The Mist and Tides of Wildemount, with commentators Urijah Faber (UFC) and Becca Scott calling the play-by-play, and announcer Bruce Buffer will be doing the introductions.

The contestants for this entire affair include Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil, True Blood), Mark Meer (Mass Effect), Matthew Lillard (Scream, Hackers, Scooby-Doo), Noura Ibrahim (LA By Night), Omega Jones (Into The Mist), Satine Phoenix (GM Tips, Sirens of the Realm), Alicia Marie (Cosplayer & Fitness Model), and Anna Prosser (Acquisitions Incorporated). All eight of these players will be battling in up to five rounds of Dungeons & Dragons combat in an effort to be the last one standing and be crowned champion.

But this Dungeons & Dragons game isn't just for entertainment, the entire time they're broadcasting they will be taking donations from viewers which will be split between each player's charity of choice. The company is also encouraging viewers to make their own fantasy bracket to win prizes. Who do you have your bets on? You can check out more about it in the two videos they have released, which we have below, as we look forward to seeing who will come out on top in this awesome competition.

