Dunk City Dynasty Has Started Taking Pre-Registrations

After being teased months ago, Dunk City Dynasty has begun to take pre-registrations from several regions and countries before launch

Experience the first NBPA-licensed streetball game featuring top superstars.

Dive into fast-paced 11-point matches with quick 3-minute rounds.

Customize courts, design sneakers, and build your ultimate street dynasty.

NetEase Games has confirmed that Dunk City Dynasty has started taking pre-registrations in several regions, as they prepare to launch the basketball title. If you happen to live in North America, South America, Europe, Southeast Asia and a select section of other regions, you can now sign up for the NBA and NBPA licensed street basketball game, which had yet to be given a release date. Those who sign up now will get some in-game bonuses at launch, but that's really all we know about it for now as there's been no new videos or movement on the game in over a month.

Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty's 11-point match system and 3-minute rounds allow for addictive on-the-go streetball gameplay, while numerous features like Dynasty Mode let players build their superstar dream line-up and strategize. Customization is the name of the game when designing sneakers and home courts, mixing and matching player styles, and creating clubs and stadiums with friends! Ahead of the Closed Alpha, Dunk City Dynasty will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany, from August 21-25, and visitors will be able to get their hands on some premium goodies! Visit the NetEase Games booth in Hall 6, Stand A050, to claim exclusive Dunk City Dynasty basketballs, wristbands, towels, and more! Stars from across the globe have received an invite to Basketball City, and what began as a curiosity turned into the ultimate faceoff!

The First NBPA-Licensed Streetball Game: Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more!

Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more! Hoop with Friends Anytime and Anywhere: Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory.

Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory. Fast-paced 11-Point Games: The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere!

The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere! Take Charge as a Coach and Own the Court: Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty!

Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty! Customize Your Home Court and Design Sneakers: Design your dream court with a wide array of components. From classic setups to mix-and-match styles – you set the trend! Let your style shine with original costumes and custom kicks. Unlock eight slots for ultimate customization and trade your unique designs for bragging rights and profit!

