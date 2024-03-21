Posted in: Games, Quantic Dream, Trailers, Video Games | Tagged: Dustborn, Red Thread Games

Dustborn Releases New Gameplay Trailer While Revealing Release Date

Check out the latest trailers for Dustborn as we get a better look at the gameplay while also finding out about its release date.

Article Summary Quantic Dream unveils Dustborn's latest gameplay trailer and release date.

Dustborn set for an August 20 release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Players will wield the power of words in a dystopian America with protagonist Pax.

A rich narrative and action await in Dustborn, including musical performances.

Spotlight By Quantic Dream and Oslo-based development studio Red Thread Games revealed the latest gameplay trailer for Dustborn today, along with the game's official release date. The team dropped two brand new trailers today during the Future Games Show – Spring Edition, the first of which is an all-new gameplay trailer that shows off more of the mechanics of how this one will play out, as well as featuring the characters and parts of the story. The second is simply the release date trailer, which revealed the game will be coming out on August 20 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. You can enjoy both of the trailers here as we now patiently wait for the game to drop this Summer.

Dustborn

Dustborn explores the power of words through the eyes of its playable character, Pax, an Anomal with the ability to weaponize language. By crafting new words, Pax is able to talk her way out of hairy situations, using her vocal power to neutralize threats and influence those around her, including her crew. Assembling, managing, and building relationships with this group of misfits – each with compelling stories and clashing personalities – will prove to be a complex task requiring Pax to carefully leverage her abilities.

Players eager to learn more about Dustborn can now watch the Gameplay Overview, broadcasted during the Future Games Show post-show. This colorful and perilous journey into a dystopian America will lead players to unexpected situations, as varied as the landscapes they will discover. The road trip is jam-packed with challenges, such as investigations and puzzles that require the crew's peculiar powers, action-focused combats with weaponized words, or live musical performances from The Dustborns, the crew's rock band. Players will throw Molotov cocktails from a motorbike, swing a baseball bat to take down helicopters and more. You know, just your everyday road trip.

