Dwarf's Adventure Will Be Released On December 2nd

Indie developer and publisher EskemaGames confirmed that Dwarf's Adventure will be released on Steam on December 2nd. The game was teased literally a month ago knowing it would be out that month, now we have a confirmed date for the exploration dungeron-crawler with a hint of roguelike. Along with the latest reveal, the company released a brand new trailer for the game to show more of it off. Which you can check out down below along with more details from the devs.

"Dwarf's Adventure is an old-school dungeon-creation-exploration game. Explore the levels or create your own to share them for others to play. Move tile by tile and take decisions on every corner. As a dwarf you are the most prolific dungeon explorer in the world, no other dwarf has accomplished what you did… And here you are, looking for new dungeons to explore! Your objective is quite simple, find the exit of the dungeon while you complete the objectives proposed, but watch out!, you have to survive and manage your resources. Find loot to stay alive, fight monsters, avoid traps… You know the deal!

Enjoy a unique gameplay close to some 90' games, where you need to decide what to do in each section of the dungeon and wait until your next spot to take a new decision. That makes the game more strategic about what to do. Do you need to fight that enemy?, maybe there's a way around… Do you need that loot?, maybe it's not worth it… Your decisions cost you energy, so think twice before act Can you beat all the levels? Do you want to create more and share them with the community via the Steam workshop so others can enjoy your design? Come and play around with the level editor and create levels as you see fit."