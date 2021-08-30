Dying: 1983 Will Be Released On PS5 As A Timed Exclusive

2P Games and NEKCOM announced this morning that their upcoming first-person horror game Dying: 1983 will be headed to the PS5 first. The game has been confirmed to release sometime in 2022 and will be on the console for a specific stay before going out to PC and other consoles. However, the company didn't give out a release date or any information as to how long that timeframe will be, so right now it doesn't mean a whole lot beyond the idea that the few people who have a PS5 will get it for a short time first. You can watch the latest trailer here as we now wait (probably until next year) for more details.

Dying: 1983 is the new adventure from the Dying franchise. In this first person puzzle game, Dying: 1983, you will operate the protagonist to freely explore the 3D scenes, using a variety of props collected to solve one puzzle after another, ultimately discovering the hidden truth behind the scenes. The game retains the critically acclaimed puzzle gameplay of its predecessor, with three times as many puzzles. Hundreds of strange items have been added to make the exploration experience a quantum leap forward. Instead of the level system of the previous game, the maps are all through, incorporating Metrovania-style exploration elements.

The text of the script is five times larger than the predecessor, and the narrative and performances have been greatly enhanced. The game will be dubbed in Japanese. The iconic character of the series, Fishhead, will appear in a more unexpected form this time! Beneath the world visible to the eye, there is a deeper reality. Unnameable madness grows between realities, and foreign objects that break through the rules of reality silently operate by their own rules. Understanding them is the only way to control and exploit them for the chance of survival. When you are fearful, fear will surround you as well.