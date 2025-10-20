Posted in: Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: dying light, Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast Launches Eleven Week Content Roadmap

Dying Light: The Beast has a ton of new content coming until early 2026, as the next 11 weeks will feature the Call of the Beast

Weekly challenges offer new gameplay, exclusive rewards, and community-driven goals every Thursday

Complete at least 17 out of 22 weekly goals to unlock a secret Legendary Reward at the end of the event

New features include New Game+, Legend Levels, Nightmare Difficulty, and unique in-game collectibles

Techland has launched new content for Dying Light: The Beast, as the next eleven weeks are wrapped up in post-launch content called Call of the Beast. For the next several week, going into the first week of the new year, you'll see a series of updates that are focused on bringing you new content beyond the endgame while adding some depth to the story of this latest incarnation. This includes the additions of New Game+, Legend Levels, and Nightmare Difficulty. We have mroe details about all of this below from the team as it already started last week.

Dying Light: The Beast – Call of the Beast

The event begins on October 16 and runs until January 7, 2026, introducing new challenges and exclusive rewards every Thursday for a total of 11 weeks. Throughout the campaign, players around the world will take on weekly goals that celebrate teamwork, persistence, and the power of the Dying Light community. Each challenge offers exclusive rewards that appear directly in participants' in-game stash once objectives are met. From new weapons to unique car skins, every week brings fresh surprises and reasons to celebrate the collective success of the community.To get the weekly rewards, players will need to contribute to the goal that week.

Sticking together with the community to complete at least 17 of the 22 goals will unlock a secret Legendary Reward, which players will receive at the end of the event. Additionally, if the community completes 20 goals, everyone who participated in at least one challenge will receive all the rewards, regardless of when they began taking part in Call of the Beast! Becoming part of The Beast pack is easy. With joint effort, every player can rise to the occasion, show their strength, and conquer what seems impossible and grab 22 exclusive rewards. To find out the week's challenge and its rewards, the community's progress and more about Call of the Beast, players can check out the dedicated page on Dying Light Outpost.

