Posted in: Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: dying light, Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast Releases New Major Update This Week

Before the holidays dropped, Dying Light: The Beast received a new update with some extra content and a ton of improvements

Article Summary Dying Light: The Beast Version 1.4 update adds New Game+ mode and harder enemies for deeper replayability

Legend Levels end-game progression system expands character development beyond the main skill tree

Ray tracing support and 70+ graphical fixes deliver a richer, more immersive horror world experience

Community feedback drives 200+ bug fixes, new content, free in-game gift, and Double XP event

Techland has released a new update for Dying Light: The Beast, as Version 1.4 brings in some major changes to the game. Among the new additions are a slew of new content, ray tracing for higher-end graphics, and a ton of bug fixes and improvements across gameplay, movement, combat, co-op, audio, and performance. Essentially, it strengthens the game's open-world survival horror experience while not just being all about squashing bugs. We have the dev notes below as the content is free to download now.

Dying Light: The Beast – Version 1.4

This 40h+ survival horror adventure now offers even more ways to play with the introduction of New Game+. Players can replay Kyle's story while keeping all gear, weapons, and character progression from their first playthrough. Enemy difficulty is increased, but higher-tier weapons and loot appear to match the challenge. New Game+ can be repeated multiple times, with each completed run further raising the game's difficulty and granting access to even stronger and rarer weapons, as well as the toughest enemies in Castor Woods.

Techland has also expanded the patch with Legend Levels, the classic Dying Light end-game progression system that extends characters beyond the main skill tree. Once players reach Level 15, all earned XP is converted into Legend XP. Higher difficulty settings and higher New Game+ tiers increase XP gains, so the more players challenge themselves, the faster they progress. Each Legend Level grants Legend Points that can be spent on passive upgrades such as increased health, improved combat stats, and stronger Beast Mode performance.

Visuals and atmosphere have also been significantly enhanced. Ray Tracing brings more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections to Dying Light: The Beast, allowing players to experience the immersive and visually stunning world of Castor Woods with enhanced atmosphere and depth. Additionally, over 70 graphical issues have been resolved, including textures, floating assets, clipping, and misaligned architecture, resulting in a smoother, richer, and more visually striking world.

Update 1.4 is strongly driven by community feedback. Techland continues to listen to its players, refining gameplay and fixing issues based on their input, like over 200 parkour and environment navigation issues, while delivering new content that deepens and elevates the survival horror experience. There has never been a better time for players to jump back in or begin their journey. Every player who logs in between November 27 and December 2 will receive an exclusive in-game gift – the Bloody Bowie Knife. From November 27 to 30, all players can also take part in a Double XP event.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!