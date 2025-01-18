Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Articuno, Moltres, pokemon, Zapdos

Dynamax Articuno, Zapdos, & Moltres Fly Into Pokémon GO

The Legendary Birds of Kanto get the Dynamax treatment in a newly announced series of Max Battle events happening in Pokémon GO.

A series of special Five-Star Max Battles featuring the Legendary Birds of Kanto is coming to Pokémon GO. The Legendary Flight series of Max Battle events begins on January 20th and will run through mid-February. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Legendary Flight event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: This will be a series of events rather than a single event. The dates are as follows: January 20: Dynamax Articuno will feature in Max Monday battles from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time January 20 to 27: Dynamax Articuno remains in Max Battles January 27: Dynamax Zapdos will feature in Max Monday battles from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time January 27 to February 3: Dynamax Zapdos remains in Max Battles February 3: Dynamax Moltres will feature in Max Monday battles from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time February 3 to 9: Dynamax Moltres remains in Max Battles

Shiny release: Dynamax Articuno, Dynamax Zapdos, & Dynamax Moltres can be encountered in their Shiny forms after defeating them in Five-Star Max Battles

Dynamax Articuno, Dynamax Zapdos, & Dynamax Moltres can be encountered in their Shiny forms after defeating them in Five-Star Max Battles Max Battles: The following species will be available in Max Battles during these dates. While Niantic did not break these into One-Star Max Battles and Three-Star Max Battles as they normally do, it is assumed that the species normally seen in One-Star Max Battles and Three-Star Max Battles will remain in their normal tier. The dates and features are: January 20 – January 27: Charmander (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), Scorbunny January 27 – February 3: Bulbasaur (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), Grookey February 3 – February 10: Squirtle (can be Shiny), Krabby (can be Shiny), Sobble

Campfire: Niantic writes: "Max out your chances for victory with Campfire! Campfire makes it easier than ever to find both Max Battles and other Trainers to help you take them on. View nearby Max Battle and Flare activity within Pokémon GO by tapping the green icon under the compass in the top right of the map view, and check out meetups online on the Campfire Map!"

Niantic writes:

