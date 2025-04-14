Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: entei, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Dynamax Entei Battle Weekend Comes to Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO introduces another Dynamax Legendary Beast of Johto with the Dynamax Entei Battle Weekened event, capping off April 2025.

Article Summary Experience Dynamax Entei in Pokémon GO during the Battle Weekend event starting April 26, 2025.

Catch Shiny Dynamax Entei in five-star Max Battles, debuting for the first time.

Enjoy bonuses like increased Max Particle collection and refreshed Power Spots.

Timed Research offers Dynamax Sobble and rewards to boost your battle team.

The rollout of the Dynamax Legendary Beasts of Johto continues in Pokémon GO with Dynamax Entei Battle Weekend. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, April 26, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, April 26, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Entei will debut in five-star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Dynamax Entei will debut in five-star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. Event bonuses: The following bonuses will be active during the event: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles. For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots The following bonus will be active from Monday, April 21, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time: 3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves

Timed Research: Niantic writes: "There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers starting Monday, April 21, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. local time. Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Sobble to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Entei! Timed Research tasks will also award Sobble Candy, Max Particles, and more to help power up your battle team. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes: Web Store: A Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box will be available on the Pokémon GO Web Store for US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency)! The deal will feature a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs to prepare you for encounters with Dynamax Entei!

