Full Tasks For Pokémon GO Masterwork Research: Apex

Some especially intense Trainers have now finished the second-ever Masterwork Research in Pokémon GO, shedding light on the tasks that will lead us to encounters with Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards from the Apex Masterwork Research.

The full tasks for the Apex Masterwork Research in Pokémon GO are as follows:

Apex Masterwork Research Page One of Four

Earn 100,000 XP: 10 Hyper Potions

Complete 100 Field Research tasks: 1000 XP

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon: Apex Shadow Ho-Oh encounter

REWARDS: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust, 20 Ho-Oh Candy

Apex Masterwork Research Page Two of Four

Earn a heart with your Buddy 30 days in a row: 1 Poffin

Send 50 Gifts to Friends: 1 Lure Module

Open 10 Gifts: 1 Lucky Egg

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 3 Rare Candies, 2000 Stardust

Apex Masterwork Research Page Three of Four

Hatch 10 Eggs: 3000 Stardust

Defeat 30 Team GO Rocket members: 1 Super Rocket Radar

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust, Apex Shadow Lugia encounter

Apex Masterwork Research Page One of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 4000 Stardust

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 5000 XP

REWARDS: 5000 XP, 5000 Stardust, 20 Lugia Candy

Pokémon GO players, if I can give you one bit of advice with this Masterwork Research, I would ask that when you hit Page Two, please set yourself a daily alarm. While it seems easy, "Earn a heart with your Buddy 30 days in a row" is abundantly easy to mess up time and time again. Please set yourself a reminder to save yourself the grief of advancing far into the task only to miss a day and have it kick you back to the beginning.

Outside of that tip, there's honestly not much to this Research. It's time-consuming but seems quite a bit less substantial than the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research from last year. Is it just me, or does anyone else want a Masterwork Research that goes for 100 pages and takes a full year? I want something to work toward, Niantic!