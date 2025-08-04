Posted in: Dynasty Warriors, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Dynasty Warriors

Dynasty Warriors Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary With New Projects

Dynasty Warriors will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, as they annoucned a new DLC and a remaster of the original are happening

Koei Tecmo revealed this morning that they have new plans for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, as they will celebrate the game's 25th Anniversary. The big two topics that came out today is that they are doing a remaster of the original game that started it all, but gave no further details about it beyond the news it was in the works; while the second piece of info was that Dynasty Warriors: Origins will be getting a new DLC, but no more details were revealed about that one either. The news did come with a message from IP Producer, Akihiro Suzuki, which we have for you here, as we now wait to find out more.

Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary

25 years have passed since the release of Dynasty Warriors 2 in 2000—a quarter of a century—and this milestone is truly meaningful. It has been a journey shared with all the players who have supported and encouraged us along the way. Thank you very much! Over these 25 years, we have released numerous titles, including not only mainline entries but also spin-offs such as Xtreme Legends, Empires, Multi Raid, as well as the smartphone app Shin Sangoku Musou. Our latest release, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, has received great acclaim, surpassing 1 million copies sold within just one month. The total sales of the series worldwide has exceeded 24 million copies. Additionally, we have expanded into other fields beyond gaming, licensing our IP to external game developers and venturing into stage productions and live-action films. The series continues to grow significantly. Moving forward, we will continue to challenge ourselves across various fields, striving to bring enjoyment to even more fans. We sincerely appreciate your ongoing support for the Dynasty Warriors series.

When working on Dynasty Warriors 2, I was solely focused on creating a new game. For Dynasty Warriors 3, I approached it simply as a sequel, concentrating only on what I wanted to achieve. It wasn't until I started planning Dynasty Warriors 4 that I became aware of the series continuing into the future. Honestly, I never imagined that we would reach the 25th anniversary. The fact that the Dynasty Warriors series has continued for 25 years is thanks to everyone involved in the series and all the fans who have supported us. I sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart. And… now that we've reached this milestone, I want to keep celebrating together with everyone for the next big milestones—30th, 35th, and beyond. I will do my best to make that happen! Although we announced various things for the 25th anniversary, we are still considering many other ideas for the series. I hope you will continue to support the Dynasty Warriors series. Thank you for your ongoing support!

~IP Producer, Akihiro Suzuki

