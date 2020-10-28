EA Sports Brings Madden NFL 21 & FIFA 21 To Next-Gen Consoles

EA Sports announced today that they will officially be bringing both FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 over to both next-gen consoles. The move was kind of expected as people had already chimed in that it was a likelihood, especially since EA as a company isn't going to miss out on two new consoles having two of their top sports titles in the mix. What's more, as you might suspect, if you bought the game on a current-gen console and upgrade to the next system, the upgrade will be free for the game. Provided you stay within whatever console brand you chose. Here's more info on the announcement below, along with a quote from the company.

EA Sports is offering an exceptional value to players who want to play Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 now and continue enjoying their experience on the new consoles. Players who buy, or who have already bought, Madden NFL 21 or FIFA 21 for Xbox One and/or PlayStation 4 from now to the launch of Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22 will receive the Xbox Series X|S and/or PlayStation 5 version of the game they've purchased for free when the new games are released in December. Players can carry over their progress and content in Ultimate Team, The Yard and both Franchise modes in Madden NFL 21, and their progress and content in Ultimate Team and Volta Football in FIFA 21. Additional details on Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will be revealed in the coming weeks. "With each console generation, EA Sports erases more of the line between virtual and real in our games. The next generation versions of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will offer stunning, immersive and authentic experiences, truly enabling players to feel the next level of sports experience" said Cam Weber, EVP and Group GM of EA Sports. "Through the awesome power of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 we've been able to create industry leading gameplay and content advances, bringing our players ever closer to the sports they love."