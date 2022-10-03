Echoes Of Mana Launches Half-Year Anniversary Event

Square Enix has revealed new details to their latest event for Echoes Of Mana as they celebrate the game's Half-Year Anniversary. Continuing the trend we've been seeing in mobile titles these days where any mathematical anniversary seems to be celebrated, the devs have come up with some new items for you to snag, a few rewards you can collect just by logging in, a couple of new missions for you to explore, a special scenario event, and a major Harvest happening for the next week. We have the complete rundown from the team below about the event, which is live today!

Echoes Of Mana Half-Year Anniversary Campaign

Half-Year Anniversary Campaign Rewards: Until November 11, players can receive special campaign rewards, including up to 150 harvests (Summons) free. Players can also earn 50 harvests in Spirit Crystals and 100 harvests in Half-Year Anniversary Harvest Tickets.

Half-Year Anniversary Login Bonuses: Players can earn Half-Year Anniversary Harvest Tickets x10 for seven days (players can harvest x10 every day), and, starting October 8, up to 8100 Spirit Crystals by logging into the game beginning today through November 11.

Half-Year Anniversary Missions: Players who participate in missions through November 10 can receive awards such as 3,000 Spirit Crystals, 4★ memory gem "The Teardrop Crystal" x4, and Half-Year Anniversary Harvest Ticket x30.

Half-Year Anniversary Campaign Giveaway: Until November 11, players can participate in a campaign giveaway to receive exciting awards such as ★ memory gem "The Teardrop Crystal," Spirit Crystal x2700, SP Filler (L) x5, AP Filler (L) x5, and 4★ Sumo -Overcoming Myriad Farewells.

Harvest (Summons): Until October 8, players can participate in the Half-Year Anniversary Step Harvest Part 1 to obtain features such as 4★ Elazul (Significant Pursuit Ver.), 4★ Lady Blackpearl (Darkcore Shatter Ver.), and 4★ Memory Gem "Knightly Duty." The Half-Year Anniversary Ticket Harvest period runs until January 1.

Scenario Event: From now until December 30, players can experience Siren Arc I: Flora & Fugue, where they can obtain event rewards such as 3★ Elle (Efflorescent Wings Ver.) and 3★ Memory Gem "A Poetic Voice."