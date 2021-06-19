Eevee Evolution Tins Coming From Pokémon TCG This September

A new product announced by the Pokémon TCG has shed some light on the upcoming August 2021 expansion, Evolving Skies. Evolving Skies is the next main Sword & Shield expansion that will adapt the Japanese sets Eevee Heroes, Sky Stream, and Towering Perfection for international audiences. Much like this month's Chilling Reign set, which was officially released yesterday, Evolving Skies is expected to be a big set due to the number of cards being translated here. This new product, though, shows how certain cards will be removed from the main numbed set and will appear to English-language collectors as Black Star Promos. Here's a first look at the Eevee Evolution Tins, which will release from the Pokémon TCG in September.

The Pokémon TCG will release Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon Eevee Evolution Tins in September. Evolving Skies itself will be released on August 27th, with pre-release events and Build & Battle boxes going on sale at tournament-official game stores on August 14th. These products are our first confirmation that Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon's standard Pokémon V cards won't be in the main set. It is expected, though, that their other cards will be in there, including:

Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon VMAX

Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon V Full Art

Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon V Alternate Art

Unlike special Pokémon TCG sets like Shining Fates, mainline expansions (currently, those with "Sword & Shield" before the set name), tins released with main expansions will have a variety of packs inside. For example, even though Chilling Reign came out this week, the Pokémon TCG released another wave of Battle Styles (the previous Sword & Sheild main expansion) products with the Tyranitar and Empoleon V Striker Tins. These featured two packs of Battle Styles, two other Sword & Sheild era sets, and one Sun & Moon era set. My bet would be that these Eevee Evolution Tins are essentially certain to have at least a pack or two of Evolving Skies, though.