Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Is Set To Be Released This May

505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios have set a release date for their upcoming 2.5D RPG title Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. In case you didn't know, Rabbit & Bear is headed up by Yoshitaka Murayama, one of the creators of Suikoden and NatsumeAtari, so you know the RPG is in good hands as you'll be preparing for a war you believe the kingdom is trying to start. You can check out the latest gameplay footage below to get an idea of what it will be like as this will drop on all three major consoles and on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on May 10th.

After a massive earthquake revealed Runebarrows deep below a town on the remote frontier of the Allraan known as New Nevaeh, fortune-seeking adventurers and merchants from across the world arrive. Among those hoping to find treasure, three star-crossed heroes come together. CJ, the Venerable Scavenger, and Garoo, the Beastman Mercenary, hope to mine the Rune Lens, a source of magic hidden underground. Isha, the Young Deputy Mayor, wants to rebuild her town. Delve into the ruins and master Rising's satisfying combat. Dash in quick and strike with CJ's climbing axes, sling sorcery from afar as Isha, and punish foes with Garoo's gigantic sword. Topple imaginative bosses by swapping between each character and unleashing devastating Link Attacks combining each hero's specialty, all while platforming through gorgeous 2.5D environments.

Scavenge dungeons and earn materials to reconstruct New Neveah to its former glory and reap benefits applying to Hundred Heroes when it releases in 2023. Cross content includes special cosmetic items, valuable equipment, and trade goods. Make a personal mark on the world of Eiyuden Chronicle by naming certain weapons and delicacies in Rising that will carry over to Hundred Heroes next year. Within the Runebarrows hides a deep-rooted conspiracy with shocking ramifications for the Eiyuden Chronicle universe. Prepare for Hundred Heroes' intricate plot and globe-spanning adventure by playing through the inciting events in Rising.