Elden Ring Nightreign Shows Off Second New Nightfarer: The Undertaker

Elden Ring Nightreign has shown off the second new Nightfarer coming to The Forsaken Hollows DLC, as The Undertaker shows herself

Article Summary Elden Ring Nightreign reveals The Undertaker, the second new Nightfarer for The Forsaken Hollows DLC.

The Forsaken Hollows expansion introduces new threats in Limveld, unique bosses, and powerful relics.

Players choose from eight Nightfarers, each with unique Ultimates, and battle shifting dangers each night.

The roguelike gameplay offers evolving maps, rewards, and cooperative challenges against the Nightlord.

Bandai Namco released a second new trailer this week for Elden Ring Nightreign, this time showing off the second new Nightfarer known as The Undertaker. The team really didn't reveal much about the characters, as she got a one-liner that just says she "lets her faith be the hammer that purges the darkness festering in Limveld." You can see more in the trailer above as the DLC will drop tomorrow, December 4, 2025.

The Forsaken Hollows DLC

An unknown threat different from the Nightlords has emerged in Limveld along with new formidable enemies, standing in the way of the Nightfarers. Delve deeper into the world of Elden Ring Nightreign with this expansion. In the Great Hollow, which stretches deep beneath Limveld, cursed crystals emanate their malevolent aura, and ancient ruins left by the old folk stand silent.

Two additional Nightfarers

Two Day Three Bosses

Additional Shifting Earth

Digital Artbook & Mini Soundtrack

Elden Ring Nightreign

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

