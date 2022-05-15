Elder Scrolls Online Unveils Celebrity Actor In New High Isle Chapter

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed a new celebrity will be joining The Elder Scrolls Online as they'll be in the new High Isle chapter. The team revealed that Billy Boyd will be joining the cast as Brahgas, a high-profile NPC you'll run into that will introduce players to the Tales of Tribute card game, which will be launched within the upcoming High Isle chapter. It's a welcomed surprise, especially for Lord Of The Rings fans who may remember him as Peregrin "Pippin" Took. You can see a video of him taking on the role down below as we slowly wait for the next chapter to launch on June 21st.

The story of this year's Chapter focuses on political intrigue, and High Isle is the perfect getaway destination for alliance delegates to take on peace talks that would put an end to the Three Banners War. While the summit is hosted by the noble Society of the Steadfast, players should beware of The Ascendant Order and their chaotic motives. Elder Scrolls Online's more than 20 million players will experience an island paradise steeped in medieval culture and architecture, complete with magnificent castles and exciting tournament grounds.

Last year, ESO brought Companions to players, and in 2022, ZeniMax Online Studios is doubling down on the system. Players will have access to two all-new companions, Ember, a Khajiit who grew up on the streets and has a knack for magic, and Isobel, a Breton and aspiring knight who feels called to do right by players.