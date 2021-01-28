Electronic Arts Announces Full Circle Will Work On Next Skate Title

Electronic Arts revealed today a new Vancouver development team called Full Circle will be working on the next Skate game. According to the announcement, the studio will have team members around the globe with the goal of embracing a geo-diverse team and a "culture that is focused on developing the next evolution of Skate".Daniel McCulloch will take on a leadership role in the company as the General Manager, as they have put together a new system dedicated to this one title. While all of this is awesome to hear, it should be noted the company just got off the ground with this title and there's really no new news to report on the game since it's in development. Here's some more info from today's annoucnement.

"The fans wished Skate back into existence and we want them to feel involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond. We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle," said Daniel McCulloch, GM of Full Circle. "We're all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. And, we're looking for more developers to help us build compelling worlds for players to explore. We're so stoked to be back working on Skate, some would say things have come full circle." Skate's creative leadership, Deran Chung and Cuz Parry are back, both having been integral to the creation of the franchise and the development of all three original games. They are excited to bring their passion and knowledge of the skate culture as they help lead the charge on the next evolution of the franchise. The development team is also looking for great talent to grow with positions currently open for artists, designers and engineers, with more to come throughout the year.