Electronic Arts Announces Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Electronic Arts revealed that they will be releasing Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered this November for both console and PC. This is a completely remastered version of the title from top to bottom as they bring in new graphics, improved sound, better mechanics, and more to the classic title. You're going to see enhanced visuals and cross-platform asynchronous multiplayer competition powered by Autolog, as well as all the main DLC content that brings in over 30 challenges for an added six hours of content. This basically going to be the end-all-be-all edition for fans of the series. The game will drop on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 6th while the Nintendo Switch version will come out on November 13th. You can check out the fun trailer below along with a quote and more info on the game.

"Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was ahead of its time when it released in 2010 as we built an automatic comparison and friend recommendation system in the game before that type of thing became a norm in today's world. Now, we're delighted to be bringing that spirit of timeless racing competition back to new platforms and players where they can connect, compare and compete no matter what platform they're on, even on the go this time with the Nintendo Switch," said Matt Webster, VP of Criterion Games. "Fueled by Autolog and some of the world's most desirable and classic supercars, this will create the most heart-pumping socially competitive racing experience." Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered features the graphical enhancements of the world of Seacrest County, where the winding roads and exotic supercars offer an adrenaline-filled sense of speed. A deep single-player career delivers the action of both sides of the law, where supercharged cop interceptors with tactical weaponry can bust their suspects, and elite racers can level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers. Through a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes, players can play their career solo or take on friends to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment. The game will also include all the additional post-launch content, like fan-favorite modes Armed and Dangerous and Lamborghini Untamed, seamlessly woven into the experience like never before. Brand new achievements, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and multiple quality of life updates make this the best time to reignite the pursuit on either side of the law. After launch, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will also see the addition of car wraps, which will give players even more customization options.