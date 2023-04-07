Electronic Arts Confirms EA Sports FC Release This July Electronic Arts will be going all-out for a new sports title this summer with the launch of EA Sports FC this July.

Electronic Arts revealed a new sports title on the way this week as they are launching an all-new Football/Soccer franchise with EA Sports FC. While the company didn't come right out and say it, it's pretty clear they've decided to dump the FIFA name and move on with their own brand. Which, to be honest, we can't blame them for a multitude of reasons. Over the next few months, you'll see all things FIFA 23 be replaced with this new IP as they move forward with this title, which is set to be released sometime in July. We have more info and a quote from the company below from this week's press release.

"This is where the story of EA Sports FC begins. We're building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together and continuing to take it into a fan-first future," said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA Sports FC. "EA Sports FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we're energized to show our fans more about the future in July."

"The new brand takes its design inspiration directly from the beautiful game and a dominant shape in football culture that represents the sport in multiple dimensions, triangles. From passing techniques to set plays, the shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA Sports football experiences for decades; from the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, as well the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above every athlete in every match. EA Sports has defined interactive football for 30 years and built a global football community of more than 150 million across multiple platforms – a community that EA Sports FC will now continue to grow alongside partners who share a common goal of a fan-first future of football. Built on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation, fans will experience unrivaled authenticity with access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners that will allow further expansion into areas including both women's and grassroots football."