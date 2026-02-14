Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytivo, Garden of Dreams, Silicone Heart

Crytivo Takes On Publishing Duties For Silicone Heart

Silicone Heart has a new publisher in Crytivo as the team confirmed they will soon launch a crowdfunding campaign for the game

Article Summary Crytivo partners with Garden of Dreams as the new publisher for the indie game Silicone Heart.

A crowdfunding campaign is planned to support the development and launch of Silicone Heart.

Players survive on a junkyard planet, building a cyber farm among distrustful robots and scavenging parts.

Restore robots, automate your farm, and gradually reshape a mechanical society with your actions.

Indie game publisher Crytive announced they have formed a new partnership with developer Garden of Dreams to becoming the new publisher for Silicone Heart. The team also revealed that they will be holding a crowdfunding campaign in the near future as part of their plans to support the title. We have more info about the game and the latest trailer here, as we wait to learn when they plan to launch it.

Silicone Heart

You are the only human stranded on a planet-sized junkyard where the universe dumps its discarded machines. Robots survive here on scrap and recycled energy. They do not trust humans. To stay alive, you must hide in plain sight behind a mechanical helmet and build a life among them. But survival is only the beginning. Salvage parts from broken machines and transform rusted ground into a self-sustaining cyber farm. Grow hybrid biomechanical crops designed for this world. Your harvest is not food. It is fuel. Robots convert your crops into energy, the planet's primary currency. Energy becomes power, power becomes progress. Expand your farm, unlock advanced systems, and build production chains powered by reclaimed technology.

As your farm grows, so does your ambition. Deploy drones, printers, and programmable robots to automate planting, harvesting, processing, and maintenance. Build efficient systems that operate around the clock while you focus on exploration, experimentation, and expansion. Forge your path on the planet. Venture deeper and deeper for valuable resources essential for survival. Create tools to aid your journey: from a pickaxe, fishing rod, and shovel to an exoskeleton, laser, and rockets. Upgrade your equipment and arsenal with advanced tools: assemble helpers from parts to automate resource collection, garden care, animal tending, and other tasks. Level up your technology and unlock new items to improve your experience on this harsh planet.

Beyond the structured robot city lies a harsher reality. Many machines outside the city are damaged, dismantled, or abandoned after years of exploitation and neglect. By salvaging parts and restoring broken robots, you bring forgotten machines back online. Each repair strengthens the world around you and opens new possibilities. Over time, your actions begin to reshape the mechanical society itself. Change does not happen instantly. It happens gradually, through care, persistence, and steady improvement. Inside the city, robots follow rigid routines modeled after human systems. They complain about inefficiency and leadership while continuing to repeat the same patterns. As the only human living among them, you witness a society shaped by the very structures humanity once built. The more you repair and integrate into this world, the more its inhabitants begin to feel less like machines and more like individuals shaped by circumstance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!