Electronic Arts & Koei Tecmo To Work On New IP Together

Some fun news today from Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo announced they will be working on "the next great hunting game" together. The two sides sent out a join press release today with the art you see below, basically revealing they will be working on an original AAA title with a brand new IP based in feudal Japan. But beyond the quotes and info you see down at the bottom, gave no other indications about the new title. You can read more about it below as we now wait for them to give out more details, which we're guessing we won't see until 2023.

"It's an honor to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games," said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo Games Co, LTD. "The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I'm really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game."

Part of Koei Tecmo Games, developer Omega Force is responsible for iconic games across a range of genres, from hack-and-slash games, to hunting action games and more. In addition to its popular Warriors series, the studio is known for its work on series like Attack on Titan, Dragon Quest, Fire Emblem, Hyrule Warriors and more.

"Building on the incredible success of EA Originals, which includes the recent releases of It Takes Two and Knockout City, we're thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team," said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of Electronic Arts Partners. "They've elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. We can't wait to introduce their groundbreaking new adventure to the world later this month."