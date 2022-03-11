Electronic Arts Reveals The Release Window For Dead Space

Electronic Arts held a special livestream this week where they revealed more details for Dead Space, including the release window. The livestream, which we have the complete video of below, had the team going over a number of topics and showing off specific parts. But not exactly the parts you might expect. They started with an early look at the audio systems that are a part of this remake of the original title's audio experience. They also touched on some of the game's mechanics such as the Occlusion System, the A.L.I.V.E. System, and everything they're currently working on with weapons audio. We also found out they'll be doing another livestream sometime in May 2022, so it looks like they won't be a part of EA Play Live whenever that takes place this summer. As for the release, the game won't be out until sometime in Early 2023.

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive gameplay experience. Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings improvements to story, gameplay, visual fidelity, and audio while staying true to the original. Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge…and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called "necromorphs", Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.