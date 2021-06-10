Electronic Arts Reveals The Sims 4: Cottage Living Expansion

Electronic Arts have revealed the next expansion pack coming to The Sims 4 as players will be headed to the countryside for some Cottage Living. Set to be released on July 22nd, you can head off to live in the idyllic town of Henford-On-Bagley for a change of pace and scenery. Essentially, living in a cozy little village with your own cottage and small farming space to grow produce, raise and befriend animals, and "experience new ways to connect with nature". In other words, the content for people who hate city life and want something more spread-out. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer for it as well.

In The Sims 4: Cottage Living, Sims can join a close-knit community in the picturesque village of Henford-on-Bagley. Sims can explore the countryside and everything it has to offer, learning about the town's lore, enjoying a picnic, venturing into the forest and taking up a new hobby of cross-stitching. Sims can also head down to The Gnome's Arms pub to kick back with the locals after a long day.

Living off the land has never been easier as Sims can grow their own fruits and vegetables, forage for ingredients in the wild and visit the local village market for the best garden-to-table meals. Sims can also raise animals in their own yard to get fresh milk from cottage cows, eggs from chickens and llama wool for crafts. Sims can also earn the trust of the wild rabbits and birds for occasional gifts and help around the garden. Just be sure to keep an eye out for mischievous foxes that love to swipe eggs! For those aspiring to make a name for themselves in town, the Finchwick Fair is the perfect place to enter oversized crops and prized cows or chickens.