Electronic Arts Unveils New Lord Of The Rings Mobile Title

Electronic Arts announced this morning they've partnered with Middle-Earth Enterprises to make a new The Lord Of The Rings mobile title. According to today's announcement, this will be an entirely new free-to-play title in which you'll experience everything of Middle-Earth as told in the novels in an entirely new way. The game will be called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth and will enter initial beta testing later this Summer, but no official release window or even signups to pre-register have been set up yet. You can read more about the game along with a couple of quotes from both parties below.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth will feature immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-Earth. Electronic Arts has a celebrated relationship with the Tolkien universe having delivered PC and console titles based on The Lord of the Rings books and films. In active development by a veteran team of experts in the mobile RPG genre, Capital Games – The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth represents the first mobile game developed by EA inspired by storylines, locations, characters, and lore from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-Earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games," said Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts. "The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-Earth where they'll go head-to-head with their favorite characters."

"We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-Earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans," said Fredrica Drotos, Chief Brand & Licensing Officer for SZC's Middle-Earth Enterprises. "It's an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout."