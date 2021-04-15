Electronic Arts Will Release F1 2021 This Coming July

Electronic Arts and Codemasters have revealed today that F1 2021 will officially be coming out this July. According to the news this morning, the game is basically going to be on every platform with the exception of the Switch, including next-gen consoles, on July 16th, 2021. The game will also be bringing in several new additions including a new story mode, an expanded Career mode with a two-player option, and three new circuits in Portimão, Imola, and Jeddah. All of which will be free to all players as post-launch content. We have more details for you here along with the trailer and a couple of quotes.

In Braking Point, the brand-new story mode, players take on an epic journey, as they rise from the ranks of Formula 2™ to a shot at stardom in the world of Formula 1. It immerses players into the glamorous world of F1, giving a taste of the lifestyle both on and off the track: the rivalries, emotion and dedication needed to compete at the highest level. It also re-introduces players to the much-maligned Devon Butler, who makes his return having debuted in F1 2019. F1 2021 expands its iconic Career mode with a new two-player option that allows friends to join online and play co-operatively or choose different teams and take rivalries to the track in synchronous race sessions. Each driver has complete control over their assists, allowing players of all levels to come together and compete. Career mode also introduces Real-Season Start, enabling players to begin at any point in the season with real-time driver and constructor standings. Across all formats, returning features include driver-manager experience My Team, two-player split-screen, shorter season options for both F1 and F2, esports integration and accessible menus and handling. For the first time, F1 2021 comes to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, boasting a visual uplift and faster loading times.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: F1® 2021 | Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/mrJ8PddAMIw)

"Braking Point is an exciting innovation that has been years in the making. We are proud to expand the game experience and allow players to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1 both on and off the track," said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. "Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet." "We are creating more choice and new ways to play. Real-Season Start allows players to align their career to the F1 season," said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. "The addition of two-player Career brings new challenges to the iconic game mode. Players can now choose to play co-operatively and share in the success or compete and strive for personal glory."