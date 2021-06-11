Eleven: Football Manager Board Game Draft Live On Gamefound

Tabletop game developer Portal Games has announced that the campaign draft for their soccer manager simulator board game, the Eleven: Football Manager Board Game, is now live on Gamefound's crowdfunding website. Eleven is a one to four-player game where players take on the roles of different managers of European-style football teams in an effort to allow their team to flourish above the rest.

According to the description of this game over at Gamefound:

Eleven – this number of players you have on the pitch at any given time makes all the difference between being the best team and the worst. But every team knows that to be the best in the league it takes a lot more – it takes an incredible manager. Eleven is an economic strategy game set in a world of sport. The player's task is to manage and grow their own football club over the course of a season.

By following the Eleven: Football Manager Board Game campaign now and pledging at the time when the campaign is fully live, those who back this campaign will receive a special promotional set of starting cards for free with their pledge.

You can find the link to the draft for the Eleven: Football Manager Board Game on Gamefound by clicking here. Do you pay attention to soccer or European football? Does this game especially pique your interest either as a gamer or as a fan of football? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!