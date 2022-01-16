Elex 2 Reveals New Combat Trailer Prior To March Release

THQ Nordic has released a new combat trailer for their upcoming game Elex 2 as the game is aiming for a March 2022 release. This particular trailer will give you a quick and basic understanding of how combat will carry in the game as you'll be getting a far more advanced system compared to the original to take care of business under your own terms. With so many weapons, pieces of armor, and tactics to choose from you'll have a different way to approach every situation throughout the game. Enjoy the trailer as the game is aiming to be released on PC for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on March 1st, 2022.

The Invasion has begun! An enemy force has landed on Magalan, bringing death and destruction to the planet and all its inhabitants. There's only one way to stop them: fight them with everything you've got. Let fire rain on them, shoot them with guns, bows, rockets, or laser weapons. Hack them, slash them, and smite them with your sword, axe, or chainsaw or whatever weapon suits you best. Elex 2 is the sequel to Elex, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes.

Elex 2 returns to the post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy world of Magalan, with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack – you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want! Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax embarks on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders, as well as a personal quest to find his son, Dex, who got separated from him. Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe.