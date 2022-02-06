Elusive People Will Be Released Sometime In 2023

Chibig Studio revealed during their Chibig Presents mini-direct last week that their new game Elusive People will be coming out sometime in 2023. This one is a bit of a change of pace compared to other games announced during the event as this is more of a stealthy farming simulator. You'll play as smaller humans in a giant world, ala Jack & The Beanstalk to a degree, where you'll need to scavenge for items to grow in various places in a home with an owner who doesn't take too kindly to you being there and their pet cat who will chase you down. You can check out the teaser trailer below as the game will be released for both PC and consoles sometime next year.

In Elusive People, players must find a way to survive in a world not designed for them. They'll learn to grow food in a watering can, using spoons for spades and forks for ploughs. Take perilous trips to the rest of the house in search of resources, making friends (and a few colossal enemies) along the way. Trade with your allies! Hide from your foes! Venture into uncharted rooms and bring home enormous treasures! Elusive People combines farming, stealth and exploration to make an outsized adventure like no other. Take perilous trips to the rest of the house in search of resources, making friends (and a few colossal enemies) along the way. Elusive People combines farming, stealth and exploration to make an outsized adventure like no other. A unique twist on the farming sim genre: your world is a house and your farm is a watering can. Are you resourceful enough to survive?

Tend to your crops in the safety of the basement, or plumb the riches of the house above.

Use stealth and speed to escape the claws of the housecat and the wrath of the homeowner.

Learn the hopes and dreams of your other tiny friends.

