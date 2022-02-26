Enclave HD Will Be Released On PC & Consoles This Summer

Ziggurat Interactive has announced that they will be releasing the remastered Enclave HD on PC and consoles sometime this Summer. The game is basically celebrating its 20th anniversary as it was a major hit back when it was released in 2002 for the original Xbox. Which only grew after it was ported to several other systems over the years. Now we're getting an updated version of the action RPG which will feature upgraded visuals, new music tracks for this version, refined mechanics, and a number of other additions to make this one pop. The only thing we don't know is the release date which we're guessing we won't see until either E3 or Summer Games Fest this year.

In Enclave HD, 1,000 years have passed since the high wizard Zale saved the people of Celenheim from the brink of defeat at the hands of the evil armies of Dreg'Atar by creating a massive rift to permanently separate the forces of good and evil. Now the rift is closing and it is up to an unlikely hero to rise up and fight. Will this aspiring adventurer succeed in their quest to fight for the Light and slay the demon king Vatar? Or will they serve the Dark and take Celenheim for the forces of evil? Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings

More than 25 unique missions, plus additional bonus content

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast

Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player

A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects