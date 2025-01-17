Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Adglobe, Binary Haze Interactive, Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist, Live Wire

Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist Drops Trailer Before Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the game Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist before its released next week on PC via Steam

Article Summary Witness the final trailer for Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist, launching on January 22, 2025, on Steam.

Explore the Land of Fumes, a magical kingdom plagued by feral Homunculi and toxic underground Fumes.

Play as Lilac, an Attuner with the power to save Homunculi and uncover her lost memories.

Engage in a dark fantasy 2D action RPG and decide the fate of humans or Homunculi in a haunting post-apocalyptic world.

Binary Haze Interactive, along with indie developers Adglobe and Live Wire, has released a new trailer for Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist. This is basically one last trailer to give you an idea of what the game will be like before they release it on PC via Steam on January 22, 2025. Enjoy the trailer above.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Set in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom's development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters. You play as Lilac, an "Attuner" who possesses the power to save the Homunculi. Upon waking, you find yourself in a laboratory deep in the underground. There, you will become acquainted with the Homunculi closely involved in the kingdom's downfall. Together with the Homunculi, set out in search of your lost memories and precious friends in the Land of Fumes. Follow the journey of destruction and rebirth in a post-apocalyptic world, decades after the disastrous Rain of Death.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist is a dark fantasy 2D side-scrolling action RPG where you venture through the desolate Land of Fumes trying to save both humans and Homunculi. At the forefront of magical and mechanical development, the kingdom is comprised of a hierarchical societal structure. Here, you'll come across abandoned cities, discover laboratories oozing with heinous mysteries, a grand Sorcerer's Academy, colossal factories, and much more. The hauntingly beautiful yet gruesome world of Ender Magnolia will unfold before you. Journey with Homunculi and help those who have lost their minds to the Fumes. Fight fearsome, powerful enemies, purify their souls, and rally your companions. Who will you save at the end of your quest — humans or Homunculi?

