Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Binary Haze Interactive, Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist

Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist Releases In Early Access This March

Binary Haze Interactive annoucned their latest game on the way, as Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist will arrive this March in Early Access.

Article Summary Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist hits Early Access in March 2024.

Direct sequel to Ender Lilies with a new dark fantasy tale.

Explore the Land of Fumes, save humans and Homunculi as Lilac.

Engage with a striking 2D side-scrolling action RPG experience.

Binary Haze Interactive, along with indie developers Adglobe and Live Wire, announced their latest game, Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist, is coming to Early Access. This brand new dark fantasy metroidvania fairy tale serves as a proper sequel to the game Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, as you will take on a new form of evil decades after the original game's storyline. You can check out more info and the announcement trailer here, as the Early Access version will arrive on March 25, 2024.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist

Set in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom's development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters. You play as Lilac, an "Attuner" who possesses the power to save the Homunculi. Upon waking, you find yourself in a laboratory deep in the underground. There, you will become acquainted with the Homunculi closely involved in the kingdom's downfall. Together with the Homunculi, set out in search of your lost memories and precious friends in the Land of Fumes. Follow the journey of destruction and rebirth in a post-apocalyptic world, decades after the disastrous Rain of Death.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist is a dark fantasy 2D side-scrolling action RPG where you venture through the desolate Land of Fumes trying to save both humans and Homunculi. At the forefront of magical and mechanical development, the kingdom is comprised of a hierarchical societal structure. Here, you'll come across abandoned cities, discover laboratories oozing with heinous mysteries, a grand Sorcerer's Academy, colossal factories, and much more. The hauntingly beautiful yet gruesome world of Ender Magnolia will unfold before you. Journey with Homunculi and help those who have lost their minds to the Fumes. Fight fearsome, powerful enemies, purify their souls, and rally your companions. Who will you save at the end of your quest — humans or Homunculi?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!