Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Endix Indie Showcase

Endix Indie Showcase Confirmed For End Of November

Endix Indie Showcase returns for the Fall, as over 1,900 games will participate and celebrate innovation at the end of November

Article Summary Endix Indie Showcase returns November 29-30, spotlighting over 1,900 innovative indie games globally.

Digital booths offer interactive experiences, exclusive giveaways, and accessible virtual exhibits for all.

Confirmed exhibitors include major indie publishers and studios premiering new trailers and game reveals.

Gamers can win Steam keys, join contests, and connect with developers in a fully online, free event.

Endix announced the return of the Endix Indie Showcase, as the Fall 2025 edition will take place from November 29-30. As it has been in the past, over 1,900 games will be a part of the entire event, celebrating innovation in gaming with indie developers and publishers. We have more details for you here from the announcement.

Endix Indie Showcase – Fall 2025

This November, Endix will host its largest indie presence to date, with over 1,900 games submitted for a chance to be featured in a free digital booth inside the Endix Expo hall. The initiative continues Endix's mission to lower barriers for developers worldwide, giving studios unprecedented opportunities to connect with players, publishers, and press. This November, Endix will feature:

Exclusive giveaways with over 1000 game keys randomly given away during the event.

THQ Nordic's Hidden Logo Hunt. Spot their hidden logos inside their showcase space for a chance to win a random THQ Nordic Steam key (200 in total).

A completely free gaming showcase with exciting and immersive digital booths accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world. Every booth is an experience designed by the exhibiting developers themselves.

Interactive content for players, from mini-games and virtual photography contests with leaderboards and the opportunity to win Steam gift cards.

New ways for content creators to connect with audiences worldwide in fresh, collaborative ways.

An innovative showcase designed to be flexible and inclusive. Perfect for gamers who can't attend physical conventions but still want to participate, connect, and enjoy the excitement virtually.

New exclusive trailers from Red Hog Studios, NEARstudios, and Mixed Realms. A Star-Studded Lineup of Exhibitors From the hottest indies to household names, Endix November brings the gaming world together. Confirmed exhibitors include:

Raw Fury – Esoteric Ebb

11 bit studios – Death Howl

Untold Tales– Everdream Village

RibCage Games – Alpha Nomos

Indie.io – The Scarlet Harvest

Hectiq – Paper Castle

Mixed Realms Pte Ltd – 13Z: The Zodiac Trials

Icegrim Softworks – MOONY: Black Lotus

X1 Games – EMOTIONLESS: The Last Ticket

Pugsy Studios – Lost Lullabies: The Orphanage Chronicles

ArtDock – Pao Pao, Lootbound

CobraTekku Games – Verho – Curse of Faces

Sarepta Studio – My Child New Beginnings

Red Hog Studio & Full Dive Games – Project ReMind

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!