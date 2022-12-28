Endling — Extinction Is Forever Announced For Mobile

Herobeat Studios and HandyGames announced that Endling — Extinction Is Forever will be coming to mobile devices this February. The game already saw a PC release earlier this year when it was dropped onto PC in July and has been earning great reviews since. By all accounts, the mobile version will be the exact same game with no changes or bonus content, just all of the patches and upgrades added over time included to keep it on par with the PC version. You can check out a brand new trailer for the game below to get a feel of how it will play on mobile compared to PC, as it is currently set to be released on iOS and Android devices on February 7th, 2023.

"Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive force of the human race, like it, day after day corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment. Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive. Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter toward a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next movement carefully since it could be the last for you and your pups."

Explore devastated environments based on real current issues.

Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming the prey.

Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.

Bring your pups to the last safe place where humans cannot harm them.

Care for your kits, feed them, and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable.