Enshrouded Receives New Deep-Dive Developer Video

Keen Games gives us one last look at Enshrouded before it is released into Early Access, which we still don't have a date for.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games showed off a new trailer for Enshrouded this week, taking a deeper dive into everything about it. This is as good an introduction s you're going to get ahead of release as they have given you nearly seven minutes' worth of content, with a developer guiding you through it. This will also serve as the last video to come out before they release the game into Early Access, which they still have not given us a proper release date for. We're guessing we won't find out until Gamescom 2023. Enjoy!

The laws of nature often say "survival of the fittest", to which Enshrouded is no exception. Though it might be described as a survival game that is not punishing, the challenge remains to stay alert and prepared for whatever might cross your path as you explore the ruined lands of those that came before. Players will start from next to nothing until they assemble their first Flame Altar, which will allow them to establish a respite from the harsh elements around them. Protecting against enemies and wildlife is essential, therefore crafting weapons, clothing, and defenses should aid players on their quests. Fight your way through with simple weapons, at first, until the Blacksmith and several other legendary artisans have been awakened and invited back to your base to assist in forging more effective defenses and improve your character. See the first gameplay video on combat to unsheathe more details on weapons, fighting, and defense in Embervale.

Weapons can certainly aid against beasts and foes, but not against the elements. Ensure survival with dwellings that offer buffs like Comfort, Warmth, and additional crafting options. More food recipes will be available at home than on the winding roads of Embervale; it's essential to grow, gather crops, cook foods to stock up on before, during, and after a long journey. When you begin building structures, widen your options by inviting other warriors (NPCs) to help. But, don't forget to take a rest every now and then in a comfy bed (to varying degrees of comfiness).. These simple pleasures create perks for the players, making exploration in the dangerous corners of the world of Enshrouded safer, and can make all the difference between life and death away from home. For a closer look at the building and terraforming, see our previous gameplay video in the pillar series.

Crafting, creating, and cleverness are just as important when traveling Embervale on foot or by Glider. Players will inevitably find themselves in The Shroud, where they will be forced to think and move quickly lest the deadly fog takes its hold within the time limit. Extend this time by exploring for special capsules within. Also lurking inside the poisonous area are great and powerful bosses who may hold legendary materials. For the brave, ruin or reward is in arm's reach here.

