Enshrouded Reveals New Wake Of The Water Update

Enshrouded has revealed the next major update on the way while in Early Access, as Wake of the Water brings some signifigant upgrades

Article Summary Enshrouded's Wake of the Water update brings major combat rebalancing and new fighting options.

Dive into voxel water with swimming, fishing, irrigation, terraforming, and water-based base building.

Discover fresh wildlife additions including tamed capybaras, crabs, and other wetland creatures.

Enjoy new consumables, decorative items, and quality-of-life upgrades like chest labeling and signs.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games revealed new details about the next update for Enshrouded while it sits in Early Access, as the Wake of the Water update arrives next month. The focus of this is to bring about some upgrades to a few areas, specifically in combat, after a ton of player feedback made them rethink the mechanics. As well as content centered around water in various aspects, from swimming to fishing to base building. We have the details below as it will launch into the game on November 10, 2025.

Enshrouded – Wake of the Water

Significant changes to combat balancing will be implemented as of the Wake of the Water update. Everything from attacks, armor, items, and regeneration to tweaking UI, regeneration rates, additional skills, and spells has been reevaluated to further refine the fighting experience. Combat remains flexible and customizable, and with the addition of several new weapons, spells, abilities, and items to utilize in the update, players will find a vast range of fighting options.

The team also explores additional planned features, including wildlife additions like tamed capybaras and quality of life improvements. Keen Games thanks their players immensely for their continued involvement and support for the game so far; they are ever grateful for their patience. The developers thank the waves of over 4 million players who provide feedback and continue to dive into each content update, as they flow towards Enshrouded's 1.0 launch on PC and consoles in 2026.

Combat Overhaul: Reworking the UI and rebalancing weapons, armor, abilities, buffs, items, regeneration, and new skills and abilities will make fighting much more exciting.

Reworking the UI and rebalancing weapons, armor, abilities, buffs, items, regeneration, and new skills and abilities will make fighting much more exciting. Voxel Water: Finally, Flameborn can enjoy swimming, a fishing mini-game, watering plants via watering can or irrigation, terraforming, and basebuilding within, around, under… Dynamic, dazzling, and deadly if you stay under too long.

Finally, Flameborn can enjoy swimming, a fishing mini-game, watering plants via watering can or irrigation, terraforming, and basebuilding within, around, under… Dynamic, dazzling, and deadly if you stay under too long. Here, Fishy Fishy: New fish and land-based critters like Wetland snapjaws, crabs, and capybaras are coming. Tame your own chill capybara to join you at your beachside base.

New fish and land-based critters like Wetland snapjaws, crabs, and capybaras are coming. Tame your own chill capybara to join you at your beachside base. Cosmetics & More: New consumable and decorative items, quality of life features: expect new items that provide buffs, ranging from food to decor, along with the ability to label chests and signs.

