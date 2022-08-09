Epic Games Is Bringing Rocket League's RLCS Over To Fortnite

Epic Games is holding an epic esports crossover as they are bringing the Rocket League Championship Series over to Fortnite. From August 9th until August 14th, you'll be able to take part in a special Rocket League World Championship map as well as watch the esports series live in the game. What's more, the map will be affected and change the gameplay depending on which RLCS team wins. You'll also be able to pick up special items along the way for the event, which will only be available while this is up and running. You can join the special island inside Fortnite (Code: 8205-6994-2065, or via the "Discover" page), as we have more info from the latest blog below.

Things are a little different this time and even more is on the line, as each Rocket League match ends with a Team Rumble among the audience, meaning you! Before each match, choose the Rocket League team you are going to back, then every time your supported team scores a goal, you'll gain a power-up on the Rocket League Live island. The more your team scores, the more power-ups for you! Power-ups are granted automatically based on what's happening in the Rocket League match you're watching. Power-ups aren't the only advantage. Once a Rocket League match ends, the Team Rumble begins and those who selected the winners will automatically start with upgraded weapons. (Note: If you exit the island, your power-ups will reset and you won't keep the same weapons.)

Complete special Quests – found in the Quests page – while on the Rocket League Live island to earn awesome in-game rewards for Fortnite:

Rocket League Trophy Back Bling : Go for the goal.

: Go for the goal. Regal Rocket Glider : The original aerial.

: The original aerial. Nice Shot! Emoticon

Golden Goal Spray

To celebrate Rocket League Live Worlds, you can also score rewards in Rocket League by entering the code "RocketLeagueLive" in-game!

Neon Runner Banner

Hustle Brows Topper

Aero Mage Wheels

RLCS Theme Anthem

