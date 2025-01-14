Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, THQ Nordic | Tagged: gothic, Gothic: A Shadow's Quest

Epic RPG Series Gothic To Receive Board Game Spinoff

The RPG series Gothic will be getting a board game adaptation, as THQ Nordic revealed Gothic: A Shadow's Quest is in the works

The game set in the Gothic universe invites 1-4 players to adventure in the Colony before the nameless hero appears.

Featuring 8 backgrounds and archetypes like Swordsman and Mage, players can tackle risky tasks and deadly foes.

Crowdfunding via Gamefound planned; the game includes quests, character development, and cooperative gameplay.

THQ Nordic has announced they will be making a board game adaptation for one of their biggest RPG series, Gothic, as the title was revealed today. The company will be working with Gamefound to produce it using crowdfunding tactics, as is the case it seems with almost every tabletop publisher on the planet these days. Gothic: A Shadow's Quest will present players with a unique adventure set within the game's universe, allowing 1-4 players to have a thrilling experience set in the Colony before the arrival of the nameless hero from the original video game title. A proper launch date for the crowdfunding campaign has not been set, nor has it been confirmed that the game will even be produced before the end of 2025, but the game is in the works at the very least. We have more information about the board game below as we wait for more details to emerge.

Gothic: A Shadow's Quest

Immerse yourself in the epic world of one of the most influential RPGs of all time – Gothic. In this newly designed board game, slip into the role of a "Shadow," an aspiring member of the Old Camp who wants to make a name for himself in the Colony. Risky tasks and deadly opponents await you in the dangerous Valley of Mines. Alone or cooperatively with up to three other players – and an optional Game Master – fight against aggressive scavengers, sneaky minecrawlers, cruel hordes of orcs, and other bloodthirsty creatures.

Players will select one of eight backgrounds and choose from eight archetypes, including Swordsman, Mage, and more. With a mix of quests, battles, and discoveries, the game immerses players in the Colony's gritty, dangerous world. Discover clues, complete quests, and develop your character; master swordplay, unleash magical powers, or wield a bow to defeat enemies from afar. The choice is yours!

