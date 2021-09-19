Escape Simulator Pushes Out A New Trailer & Release Date

Pine Studio revealed this past week that they will be releasing their co-op puzzle game Escape Simulator on Steam this October. The game has been talked about it bit as it picked up the attention of escape room fans, as you'll be going through different levels either alone or in co-op, figuring out your way to the very end and out the door. It's a cool concept as they apparently have 20 different rooms you can explore, each one with a different challenge as it is all randomized as to what you're going to get and how things will fit together. The game is currently set to be released on October 19th, 2021, just in time for some Halloween fun with the game of solving mysteries in the dark. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game down below as we wait out the next month for the game to be released.

Escape Simulator is a first-person puzzler you can play solo or in an online co-op. Explore a growing set of highly interactive escape rooms. Move furniture, pick up and examine everything, smash pots and break locks! Supports community-made rooms through the level editor. Rummage through 20 rooms filled with puzzles designed by real-life escape room operators. If something is not nailed to the wall, you can pick it up. All the rooms are playable in an online co-op. Customize your character and join in with a friend to work-out puzzles together. Two heads are better than one! Read through books, examine ancient artifacts and find clues to riddles. Need to cross-reference a clue? No, problem – just pin it to the screen. The game includes a room editor with which you can design your own escape rooms and puzzles. Through workshop integration, you get to play awesome things the community has created.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Escape Simulator – Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/2VT7_tfRYV8)