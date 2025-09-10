Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Golden Gloves VR

eUSA Boxing National Tournament Announced For Golden Gloves VR

A brand new virtial boxing event has been announced as the eUSA Boxing National Tournament will take place using Golden Gloves VR

Article Summary eUSA Boxing National Tournament set for September 15-16 at Tulsa’s Arvest Convention Center

Golden Gloves VR delivers authentic boxing action, used by top fighters for real training

Compete for $1,500 in the Open Division or $500 in the Coach’s Division against virtual opponents

Features real punch physics, anti-cheat systems, and career progression from novice to champion

Engine Room VR, the makers of Golden Gloves VR, have announced a brand-new virtual boxing event with the eUSA Boxing National Tournament. The event will take place next week from September 15-16, encouraging the best of the best to come out and compete at the Arvest Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Open Division will compete for a $1,500 prize while Coach's Division will compete for $500, as players will fight virtual opponents and be judged on their performance. More details and registration info can be found on their website.

Golden Gloves VR

Used by top boxers to train, Golden Gloves VR isn't just a fighting game—it's the most authentic boxing game on the market. It was built with authentic mechanics, real-world punch physics, anti-cheat systems, new fully customizable avatars, and anti-flail tech to ensure skill-based gameplay. Players train and compete in realistic virtual gyms, mastering technique just like boxers in real life. Building on 100 years of history, we're proud to bring the most recognizable brand in boxing into the digital world. Train like a fighter in our virtual gym, as you immerse yourself in the most realistic boxing experience you'll find outside of a brick and mortar facility. Starting as a novice boxer, you'll follow a career path, working your way through the ranks to become a Golden Gloves Champion.

Developed by Engine Room VR, a gaming company owned and operated by a licensed and certified boxing coach, promoter, and gym owner, Golden Gloves VR is designed to create a realistic boxing experience. Learn the fight styles and personalities of each of your opponents as you advance through the ranks, perfecting your own boxing skills. Train for competition, using our state-of-the art boxing equipment, with physics that perfectly mimic the real world experience. Enhance your virtual training with our online support.

True-to-life boxing mechanics with advanced bag and punch physics

Anti-spam & anti-flail tech to keep fights skill-based

Training classes and custom gym branding options

Competitive tournaments with official scoring systems

Backed by the fight community – demoed at major boxing and gaming events, including Netflix's Paul vs. Tyson fight

Fully customizable avatars, with new high-quality graphics

