EVE Echoes Launches The Crimson Harvest Event

Netease Games released a new update into EVE Echoes yesterday as players can now experience The Crimson Harvest. Like a lot of seasonal events this time of year,k aside from adding in a bunch of spooky stuff to the game and tinting a bunch of things orange, you can pick up special items from now until November 10th. You can read up on the event at the link above and check out a snippet of the info below, as this is basically a chance to cut loose in the game and have a little more fun that doesn't need to be so calculated.

Alongside the addition of seven new modules in EVE Echoes designed to reflect player feedback (including an Interdiction Sphere Launcher, Warp Disruption Field Generator, Warp Scrambler, Sensor Dampening, Target Painter, and a Tracking Disruptor and Guidance Disruptor), the aforementioned special event will run between October 31st and November 10th. During the event, Crimson Harvest Anomalies were added to the universe. These will include Haunted Ruins and Carnival at Cemetery, which are low-level festive anomalies and high-level festive anomalies respectively. Both of them will appear in each system in the universe at random, with there naturally being a greater chance of low-level anomalies compared to the intentionally rarer high-level anomalies.

Brand new Halloween-themed skins will also be available in New Eden Store during the event. During the event, four kinds of different Skin boxes will be added, with some big discounts on some of these Skin boxes. Neatly, the design of the Halloween skin was inspired by pumpkins, featuring an orange and black hull and an amazing flame-like effect when driving. These Skin batches will be on offer for a limited time – when the event is over, they will be removed from the store, and won't be available as daily merchandise.