Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Frontier

EVE Frontier Announces Free Ten-Day Trial

EVE Frontier is getting a free ten-day trial for people to try out, all you need to do is register an account to play it on PC

Article Summary Experience EVE Frontier with a free 10-day trial from February 14-24 on PC.

Explore a player-driven universe and survive in a relentless cosmic sandbox.

Engage in dynamic combat and trade in a single-shard server environment.

Rebuild civilization with Smart Assemblies for endless possibilities.

Developer and publisher CCP Games have confirmed they will launch a free ten-day trial for EVE Frontier, allowing anyone to try the game for a week and a half. Obviously, this isn't a complete build, but it's enough of the game to give you an idea of what they're aiming for and what you can expect when it launches. The trial will run from February 14-24 on PC only and will be accessible to players who have registered an account, which is free to do.

EVE Frontier

In EVE Frontier, CCP Games is creating a deep player-driven sandbox for a new era. Cast into a cruel and brutal cosmos, you have been lost to time and lost to light. To survive, you will need to explore, exploit and expand in the face of perpetual annihilation. The Frontier is a shattered region of space, warped by the presence of supermassive black holes gravitationally bound in a macabre dance. Rogue AI infests its depths; corrupting and consuming the remnants of what still stands.

With all players on one single-shard server, death and opportunity lurk in equal measure. Awareness is power: your skill as a pilot and strategic choices determine the outcome of every encounter, whether you favor hit-and-run tactics, stealth, or all-out warfare. Exploit the Frontier's natural resources to upgrade your ship with vital technology and acquire new capabilities. Obtain fuel, the lifeblood of your journey, to power your travel as you overcome its dangers. A community-driven and dynamic economy allows you to create custom currencies, establish markets, and trade assets, services, and reputation in a truly open environment.

Rebuild civilization from its ashes by using Smart Assemblies, an open-ended platform, to construct and program infrastructure within space. Expand your influence through defenses, trading posts and multiple types of functionality, each imbued with a programmable layer that links the world of the Frontier to the real world outside of it. Develop your own ideas or address the needs of others: from mission systems to private economies, Smart Assemblies unlocks third-party development with a toolkit for creators to build beyond a virtual world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!