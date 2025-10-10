Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

EVE Frontier Enters Cycle 3: Silent Tide Next Week

EVE Frontier has revealed a little bit of what's to come in its next update, as Cycle 3: Silent Tide is set to arrive this Wednesday

Article Summary Cycle 3: Silent Tide launches October 15 with new content and a free trial from October 17-27 for EVE Frontier.

Major base-building updates and continuous production jobs offer enhanced creativity and efficiency for players.

WASD controls debut for Founders in a limited-time event, plus new areas, ships, and challenging PVE combat.

Quality-of-life fixes, a new respawn system, plus a PVP tournament and future roadmap revealed by CCP Games.

CCP Games announced this week that EVE Frontier will be heading into its next phase, as Cycle 3: Silent Tide will launch next week. Those who have Founders Access will be able to get in on the cycle starting on October 15. This will be followed by a ten-day free trial of the game from October 17-27 to give those who haven't tried it out a taste. We have more details of what to expect below.

EVE Frontier – Cycle 3: Silent Tide

As part of Silent Tide, a host of new content will be introduced to EVE Frontier as the Cycle progresses, with major additions arriving on October 29 th to mark the next step in the game's evolution—timed for when players are ready to make full use of them. This next Cycle will see the evolution of base-building mechanics, giving players greater creative freedom and enabling new tactical, defense and industry layouts for bases. An update to industry mechanics will also enhance production efficiency by allowing jobs to run continuously as long as structures are powered and supplied.

One of the most anticipated additions is a limited-time in-game event coming in the second half of the Cycle, which will put a prototype of WASD controls in the hands of Founders for playtesting. This new control scheme will put Riders' navigational skills to the test, fundamentally changing the experience of piloting ships on the Frontier. Silent Tide also brings new areas of the Frontier to explore. Players will be challenged to put their PVE combat skills to the test in two dangerous new locations and will have the chance to earn two new ships through an enigmatic in-game event running throughout Cycle 3.

Other updates include a wide range of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. As part of this, the Clone Death Loop will now allow players to choose where they respawn after dying. Further features of Silent Tide will be revealed soon, including details of an upcoming PVP combat tournament. Alongside the new content in Cycle 3, CCP Games will reveal a roadmap outlining the future of EVE Frontier. The roadmap reveals that Cycle length will increase to three months starting at Cycle 4, in addition to more details about new features to look forward to in future Cycles.

