EVE Online: Revenant Receives New Major Update

EVE Online: Revenant has been given a new major update this week, as the game focuses on warfare, conflict, and galactic industry

CCP Games has released a new update for EVE Online: Revenant, as they have given the game a number of massive additions to push the game's boundaries. This particular update focuses on three key areas: warfare, industry, and player-driven conflict. They've added new content that extends and broadens the horizons of these areas, which will help secure a balance of power across the galaxy. Capsuleers will also have access to several new opportunities to engage in large-scale battles, expand their industrial operations, and take part in the delicate dance of evolving territorial dynamics. We have more details from the team below as this free update is live.

EVE Online: Revenant – March 2025 Update

Strengthening Industry and Resource Control

The new changes accelerate shipbuilding and the pace of war. Manufacturing capital ships and Tech I battleships is now cheaper and more accessible. With streamlined production, less resource strain will allow capsuleers to have more fleet deployments and lowers the risk when bringing these hulls into battle, reinforcing their role in fleet warfare. Nullsec mining operations are seeing major boosts. Existing mining sites now provide more ore from fewer but larger asteroids, allowing capsuleers to mine more efficiently. A new lucrative type of mining site for capital-scale operations offers enormous asteroids rich in resources. Capsuleers will also benefit from increased availability of crucial resources in nullsec.

Combined with the brand-new addition of the ORE deep core strip mining laser, which enhances resource extraction for barge and exhumer ship types, industrialists have a powerful new tool and means to achieve their goals. Following significant contributions and feedback from players during the beta phase, managing planetary colonies is now smoother with new UI improvements, multi-select functionality for schematics, and streamlined extractor resets.

More Engaging and Tactical Warfare

A significant improvement is coming to Factional Warfare, starting with Battlefield sites where payouts will reward active participation. Additionally, anti-pirates can now claim new rewards, increasing the stakes of Pirate Insurgencies. Tactical retreats through the Pochven region are more challenging, requiring time to activate and leaving detectable traces for hunters. This adds an extra layer of risk and strategy to travel, making every jump a potential opportunity or threat.

Shifting the Balance of Power in Logistics and Fleet Combat

Nullsec logistics and force projection are evolving with changes to player-built jump gates. The use of these gates now opens players up to be more vulnerable and riper for ambush. Additionally, these gates require manual repairs, adding tactical depth to long-distance travel. Based on extensive discussions at the latest CSM summit, several ship balance adjustments have been made. These changes affect travel, electronic warfare and fleet management.

