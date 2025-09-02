Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blaze Entertainment, Evercade, Llamasoft

Evercade Announces The Llamasoft Collection For November 2025

Evercade has confirmed a new set of games from Llamasoft will eb sold as a collection, set to arrive for their platform this November

Article Summary Evercade unveils The Llamasoft Collection with 27 classic games arriving November 2025.

Featuring titles from VIC 20, C64, Spectrum, and Atari ST platforms, curated from Llamasoft's catalog.

Includes iconic Jeff Minter games like Gridrunner, Hover Bovver, and Llamatron: 2112.

Experience multiple versions of select games, highlighting differences across vintage systems.

Blaze Entertainment revealed another new game collection coming to the Evercade console line, as The Llamasoft Collection will be released in November. This is one of the heftier collections as there will be 27 titles from the company spanning across four different platforms in the 1980s, with some of them being multiple versions depending on the console they appeared on. We have the full list and details about it below, as pre-orders will start in late September.

Evercade – The Llamasoft Collection

Known for his distinctive visual style, fast-paced shoot 'em ups, and quirky humour, Minter's games have left an indelible mark on gaming history. With 27 games spanning the VIC 20, C64, Spectrum, and Atari ST, this collection offers an unparalleled window into Minter's creative journey—featuring the frantic action of Gridrunner, the pastoral rebellion of Hover Bovver, the bizarre brilliance of Attack of the Mutant Camels, and the psychedelic chaos of Llamatron: 2112. Where possible, this collection includes multiple versions of games to showcase how there were significant differences between the same game on different platforms. This is indicated by some games having an "A" or "B" after their title. In all instances, the "A" version was the first to be released, while the "B" version was a later port to another home computer platform.

VIC 20

Abductor

Andes Attack

Deflex V

Gridrunner (A)

Hell Gate (A)

Laser Zone (A)

Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (A)

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time (A)

Ratman!

C64

Ancipital

Attack of the Mutant Camels

Batalyx

Gridrunner (B)

Hell Gate (B)

Hover Bovver

Laser Zone (B)

Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (B)

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time (B)

Revenge of the Mutant Camels (A)

Revenge of the Mutant Camels II

Sheep In Space

Voidrunner

Spectrum

City Bomb

Superdeflex

Atari ST

Llamatron: 2112

Revenge of the Mutant Camels (B)

Super Gridrunner

